Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northern Trust Corporation has 24.92% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Northern Trust Corporation has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Northern Trust Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Northern Trust Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation N/A 26 3.91 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Northern Trust Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Northern Trust Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

The rivals have a potential upside of 130.93%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Northern Trust Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation 0.27% -0.35% -1.69% 0.71% -2.92% 3.1% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation’s peers.

Dividends

Northern Trust Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.