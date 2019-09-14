Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.51 N/A 6.61 3.83 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Northern Trust Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation was less bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.