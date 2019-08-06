Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) Comparing side by side

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.40 N/A 6.61 3.83 Altaba Inc. 70 108.46 N/A -15.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Northern Trust Corporation and Altaba Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Northern Trust Corporation and Altaba Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Altaba Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78 consensus target price and a 12.26% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northern Trust Corporation and Altaba Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.92% and 73.03%. Competitively, Altaba Inc. has 5.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has weaker performance than Altaba Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Altaba Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.