Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.58
|N/A
|6.45
|14.61
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.2%
|1.1%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|2
|2
|2.40
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$105.8 is Northern Trust Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 7.96%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-2.7%
|0.21%
|2.48%
|-3.78%
|-13.25%
|12.74%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.
