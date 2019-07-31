Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.58 N/A 6.45 14.61 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

$105.8 is Northern Trust Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 7.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.