Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Comparison side by side

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.21 N/A 6.52 15.04 State Street Corporation 64 1.67 N/A 5.89 9.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Northern Trust Corporation and State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Northern Trust Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than State Street Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northern Trust Corporation and State Street Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.17 beta indicates that Northern Trust Corporation is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, State Street Corporation’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Northern Trust Corporation and State Street Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

The average target price of Northern Trust Corporation is $105.8, with potential upside of 16.82%. Competitively State Street Corporation has a consensus target price of $66.14, with potential upside of 23.83%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, State Street Corporation is looking more favorable than Northern Trust Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has 17.24% stronger performance while State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats State Street Corporation.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.