Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Contrasting side by side

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.16
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.77
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
Demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Northern Trust Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Northern Trust Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Northern Trust Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|1
|2
|2.50
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 18.01% for Northern Trust Corporation with average price target of $106. Meanwhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 28.82%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PennantPark Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than Northern Trust Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats PennantPark Investment Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.
