Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Contrasting side by side

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.16 N/A 6.52 15.04 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.77 N/A 0.45 14.66

Demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Northern Trust Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Northern Trust Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Northern Trust Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 18.01% for Northern Trust Corporation with average price target of $106. Meanwhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 28.82%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PennantPark Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than Northern Trust Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats PennantPark Investment Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.