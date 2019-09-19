Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.47
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.89
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Northern Trust Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Northern Trust Corporation’s consensus price target is $103.67, while its potential upside is 7.60%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.
