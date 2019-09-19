Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.47 N/A 6.52 15.04 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.89 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Northern Trust Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Trust Corporation’s consensus price target is $103.67, while its potential upside is 7.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.