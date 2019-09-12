Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Comparison side by side

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.62 N/A 6.52 15.04 Mmtec Inc. 7 2829.60 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Northern Trust Corporation and Mmtec Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and Mmtec Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Mmtec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Trust Corporation’s consensus target price is $106, while its potential upside is 8.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has weaker performance than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Mmtec Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.