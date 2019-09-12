Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Comparison side by side

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.62
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2829.60
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Northern Trust Corporation and Mmtec Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and Mmtec Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|1
|2
|2.50
|Mmtec Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Northern Trust Corporation’s consensus target price is $106, while its potential upside is 8.86%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has weaker performance than Mmtec Inc.
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats Mmtec Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.