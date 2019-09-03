Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Contrasting side by side

Both Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.07 N/A 6.52 15.04 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.17 N/A 0.35 47.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Northern Trust Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Northern Trust Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Northern Trust Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$106 is Northern Trust Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Northern Trust Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 2.94%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares. Competitively, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has 0.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.