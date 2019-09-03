Northern Trust Continues to Hold Stake in Teledyne Technologies (TDY); Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Price Declined While Dean Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 11,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 289,247 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.56 million, up from 277,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $306.95. About 57,882 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.88% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 181,547 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7,946 shares to 21,735 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 55,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,600 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd invested in 4,970 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 14,800 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 1.16M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.07% or 164,400 shares in its portfolio. Invesco owns 167,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 44,062 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 56 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Bragg Finance Advisors Incorporated reported 129,425 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The accumulated 0% or 20,762 shares. Franklin Resource, a California-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Regions Fincl reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 4,771 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Greenbrier to webcast presentation at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenbrier Outlines Railcar Design Improvements – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Gotham Asset Mgmt has 18,988 shares. The New York-based Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Zeke Cap Lc reported 3,309 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has 6,392 shares. Daiwa Securities Group, a Japan-based fund reported 16,283 shares. Highland Capital Lp has 0.02% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 1,400 shares. Piedmont Investment has 0.01% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 981 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,185 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc invested in 279 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 353,970 shares.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 482,508 shares to 5.38 million shares, valued at $99.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 254,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB).

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Taking A Look At Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Teledyne to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne e2v join as Teledyne Imaging at Vision China Shanghai – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne e2v announces new 5 Mpixel, 1/1.8 inch CMOS image sensor for machine vision – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.