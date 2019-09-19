Northern Trust Continues to Hold Holding in Stratasys LTD (SSYS); Wellington Shields Capital Management Lowered Its Pilgrims Pride (PPC) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 15,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 42,060 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 57,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 84,471 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 17/04/2018 – iAnthus Completes Full Acquisition of Pilgrim Rock, Provides Update on its Massachusetts Operations; 20/04/2018 – CALPERS URGES SHAREOWNERS OF PILGRIMS PRIDE TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #6 REGARDING BOARD DIVERSITY FILED BY OXFAM AMERICA AT PILGRIM’S MAY 10 AGM – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC INTERMEDIATE Il LLC TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Experts puzzle over Partners-Harvard Pilgrim merger talks; 08/05/2018 – PPC ANNOUNCES SPIN OFF OF LIGNITE-FIRED GENERATION SEGMENT; 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S CEO LOVETTE SAYS LABOR `MUCH TIGHTER’ THAN YEAR AGO; 11/04/2018 – JBS USA Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Water, Electricity and Natural Gas as Part of Company’s First Sustainability Report; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Pilgrim’s Pride Rtgs On CreditWatch Developing; 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S PRIDE CFO SANDRI COMMENT ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – JSE: PPC – DETAILED TERMS OF PPC’S TOP-UP BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT TRANSACTION AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 13,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.53% . The institutional investor held 514,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11 million, up from 500,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Stratasys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 14,098 shares traded. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has risen 46.02% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 23/04/2018 – Stratasys Advancing Additive Manufacturing Into Mainstream With New Solutions for Factory Floor; 27/03/2018 – Leading French Pharmaceutical Company Achieves Full Return on Investment within First Year of Installing Stratasys Production 3; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation Of Ilan Levin As CEO And Director; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: LESEMAN, LLC v. STRATASYS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1453 – 2018-04-18; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS: RESIGNATION OF ILAN LEVIN AS CEO, DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys: Chairman Elchanan Jaglom to Serve as CEO Until Successor Appointed; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stratasys Unveils Spin-off Evolve Additive Solutions to Focus on New “STEP” Technology; 13/03/2018 – STRATASYS LTD – EXCLUSIVE THREE-YEAR COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ECKHART; 18/04/2018 – Premium Aerospace drives 3D printing efforts with APWorks buy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold PPC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 48.26 million shares or 7.65% more from 44.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Natl Bank De reported 2,601 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 88,520 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 54,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). 1.62 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,555 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc holds 27,320 shares. 338,367 are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 200 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc owns 209,791 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,774 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Harvest Capital Strategies Lc reported 3.53% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Moreover, Dsam Prns (London) Ltd has 0.42% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 131,824 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,230 shares to 34,131 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 32,937 shares to 431,406 shares, valued at $40.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 348,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).