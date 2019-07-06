Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shareholder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $773,910; Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Newell Brands (NWL) Stake by $577,500

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 1.92M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 66% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS, Operating Cash Flow Toward Lower End of Guidance; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – FAERCH, HOFFMASTER ALSO BIDDING AS NEWELL DIVESTS ASSETS

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 8,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, down from 98,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 939,710 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 17/05/2018 – Northern Trust Bolsters Institutional Brokerage With Experienced Hire; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation; 26/04/2018 – Northern Trust to Utilize Direct Clearing for Canadian Derivatives; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Funds Small Cap (VB) by 3,673 shares to 37,834 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on July, 24 before the open. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 0.58% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.72 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $376.58M for 13.57 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Northern Trust Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Northern Trust to Transfer Pioneering Private Equity Blockchain Technology Platform to Broadridge – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Northern Trust Names Ernesto Arteta as Head of Foreign Exchange Sales in the Americas – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 68,600 shares to 531,400 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 100,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2019: NWL, CZR, ERI, LL – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Polk’s $206.3K Bet on NWL – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Onelink by First Alert Eliminates Dark Zones with New Onelink Secure Connect – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NWL Trading Below CEO’s Recent Buy Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 06, 2018.