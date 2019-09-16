Northern Trust Boosted Holding in Southern Co (SO) as Market Valuation Rose; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding by $83.89 Million; Market Value Declined

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 344,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 12.49 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $690.61 million, up from 12.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39M shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 907.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 911,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.84M, up from 100,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.6. About 442,012 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 8.68M shares. 65,935 were accumulated by Dean Inv Associates Lc. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 2.26 million shares stake. Schmidt P J Invest holds 8,322 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 495 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc invested in 2.37% or 920,579 shares. Benedict Incorporated invested 0.37% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,849 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has 66,727 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial accumulated 0.67% or 814,353 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Trust Dept owns 11,919 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Appleton Prtn Ma invested in 0.03% or 5,105 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) has 9,126 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,668 shares.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDYN) by 75,918 shares to 812,283 shares, valued at $35.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 8,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,884 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 172,000 shares to 270,296 shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 2.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.41M shares, and cut its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).