Northern Tr (NTRS) Holding Maintained by Levin Capital Strategies Lp; Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $7.32 Million as Market Value Declined

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 7,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 166,330 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.97 million, up from 158,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 609,046 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRS); 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 17/05/2018 – Northern Trust Bolsters Institutional Brokerage With Experienced Hire; 24/04/2018 – Northern Trust Reinforces Strategic Commitment to the Middle East Region with Three Key Senior Appointments; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MLN VS $ 1,293.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 51.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 721,591 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 112.96% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.54 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.

