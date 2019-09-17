Northern Tr (NTRS) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Lifted Its Position; Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose While Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Increased by $13.63 Million Its Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 553,758 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.84M, up from 538,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $98.01. About 916,888 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 24/04/2018 – Northern Trust Reinforces Strategic Commitment to the Middle East Region with Three Key Senior Appointments; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Private Equity Audit via Blockchain Technology with PwC; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 168.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 78,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 124,903 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.81M, up from 46,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 2.10 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold NTRS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 168.48 million shares or 0.71% more from 167.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortland Advisers Ltd holds 323,503 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 17,911 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Com owns 87,694 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 6,009 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 11,645 are held by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,050 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.63 million shares. Fruth Invest Management accumulated 13,158 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5,959 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 150,865 shares. Northern Tru holds 6.56M shares. 2,498 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Sageworth Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Profund Advisors Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 5,634 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,610 shares to 19,107 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 5,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,056 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning Inc reported 0.07% stake. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Company reported 5,310 shares. First Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 87,493 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Price T Rowe Md has 15.57M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Jones Cos Lllp accumulated 52,837 shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 60,159 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp has invested 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,721 shares. Charter Tru Co holds 13,997 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt invested in 39,440 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 131,284 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 28,101 shares. State Street Corp holds 29.44M shares. Bessemer Gp Inc invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 43,207 shares to 209,712 shares, valued at $43.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 65,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,416 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).