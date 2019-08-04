Northern Tr Com (NTRS) Shareholder Appleton Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $459,450; Rogers (ROG) Holder Westport Asset Management Trimmed Position

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NTRS) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,381 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 22,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 1.15 million shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 13/03/2018 – Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table)

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.80% or $10.43 during the last trading session, reaching $142.91. About 226,290 shares traded or 1.07% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advsr Inc has 1,652 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 2,828 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 11,445 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,213 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 1,100 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability owns 27,700 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 107,980 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc owns 2,710 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 53,719 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Principal Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 149,776 shares. D E Shaw Com Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,087 shares. Advisory stated it has 15,376 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 54,284 shares stake. Shelton Cap invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 7,378 shares to 82,610 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D by 11,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:MTN).