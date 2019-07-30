Northern Tr Com (NTRS) Holding Lifted by First Merchants Corp; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Its Holding

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NTRS) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 5,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 39,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.02. About 709,469 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 19/04/2018 – The Northern Pool to Partner with Northern Trust for £46bn Mandate; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Net $381.6M

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 13,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 91,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.98 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,994 shares to 11,031 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 6,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,076 shares, and has risen its stake in S & P Index Spider (SPY).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

