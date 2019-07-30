Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to pay $0.06 on Aug 21, 2019; Kcm Investment Advisors Lifted Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 15.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc acquired 4,933 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 36,607 shares with $4.96M value, up from 31,674 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $76.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 2.63M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM

Northern Technologies International Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:NTIC) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Northern Technologies International Corp’s current price of $11.20 translates into 0.54% yield. Northern Technologies International Corp’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 6,633 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 11.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting services and products to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and gas and oil markets. The company has market cap of $101.77 million. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids and coatings, rust removers and cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the gas and oil industry under the ZERUST brand. It has a 16.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a portfolio of biobased and biodegradable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Friday, March 15 report. UBS downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Tuesday, February 26 to “Sell” rating. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Friday, June 21. Atlantic Securities has “Sell” rating and $110 target.

