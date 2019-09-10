Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Comparing side by side

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International Corporation 13 1.75 N/A 0.69 16.50 The Chemours Company 27 0.43 N/A 4.34 4.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Northern Technologies International Corporation and The Chemours Company. The Chemours Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Northern Technologies International Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Northern Technologies International Corporation and The Chemours Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% The Chemours Company 0.00% 79.5% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Northern Technologies International Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. The Chemours Company’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Northern Technologies International Corporation. Its rival The Chemours Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Northern Technologies International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Chemours Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Northern Technologies International Corporation and The Chemours Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Chemours Company 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, The Chemours Company’s average price target is $34, while its potential upside is 114.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northern Technologies International Corporation and The Chemours Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 83.4%. Insiders owned roughly 16.74% of Northern Technologies International Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of The Chemours Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Technologies International Corporation 1.07% -4.96% -15.67% -25.19% -42.38% -23.62% The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42%

For the past year Northern Technologies International Corporation was less bearish than The Chemours Company.

Summary

The Chemours Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Northern Technologies International Corporation.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.