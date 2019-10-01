Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Contrasting side by side

Both Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International Corporation 12 0.00 7.57M 0.69 16.50 NewMarket Corporation 467 2.56 7.37M 20.08 21.00

Table 1 demonstrates Northern Technologies International Corporation and NewMarket Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NewMarket Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Northern Technologies International Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than NewMarket Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International Corporation 65,711,805.56% 11.9% 10.1% NewMarket Corporation 1,577,921.94% 44% 13.3%

Volatility & Risk

Northern Technologies International Corporation has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NewMarket Corporation’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

Northern Technologies International Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NewMarket Corporation are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. Northern Technologies International Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NewMarket Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Northern Technologies International Corporation and NewMarket Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Northern Technologies International Corporation has an average price target of $16, and a 26.58% upside potential. NewMarket Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $380 consensus price target and a -19.51% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Northern Technologies International Corporation looks more robust than NewMarket Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northern Technologies International Corporation and NewMarket Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 55.8%. Insiders held roughly 16.74% of Northern Technologies International Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.4% of NewMarket Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Technologies International Corporation 1.07% -4.96% -15.67% -25.19% -42.38% -23.62% NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31%

For the past year Northern Technologies International Corporation has -23.62% weaker performance while NewMarket Corporation has 2.31% stronger performance.

Summary

NewMarket Corporation beats on 10 of the 15 factors Northern Technologies International Corporation.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.