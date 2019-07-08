Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northern Technologies International Corporation has 31.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.96% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Northern Technologies International Corporation has 16.74% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Northern Technologies International Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International Corporation 0.00% 13.40% 11.30% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Northern Technologies International Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International Corporation N/A 28 16.99 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

Northern Technologies International Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Northern Technologies International Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 30.56%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Northern Technologies International Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Technologies International Corporation -2.53% 4.15% -12.07% -26.59% -11.98% -13.59% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

For the past year Northern Technologies International Corporation had bearish trend while Northern Technologies International Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Northern Technologies International Corporation are 4.7 and 2.9. Competitively, Northern Technologies International Corporation’s peers have 3.79 and 3.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Northern Technologies International Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Northern Technologies International Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that Northern Technologies International Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Northern Technologies International Corporation’s peers are 29.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

Northern Technologies International Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Northern Technologies International Corporation’s competitors beat Northern Technologies International Corporation.