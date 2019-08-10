Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Comparison side by side

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International Corporation 13 1.75 N/A 0.69 16.50 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 137 3.01 N/A 3.80 37.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Northern Technologies International Corporation and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Northern Technologies International Corporation is presently more affordable than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Technologies International Corporation and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Northern Technologies International Corporation has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Northern Technologies International Corporation are 4.8 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Northern Technologies International Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Northern Technologies International Corporation and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is $139.14, which is potential 13.55% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.3% of Northern Technologies International Corporation shares and 91.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.74% of Northern Technologies International Corporation shares. Competitively, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Technologies International Corporation 1.07% -4.96% -15.67% -25.19% -42.38% -23.62% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. -1.35% 0.07% 4.48% 3.17% 10.46% 7.24%

For the past year Northern Technologies International Corporation had bearish trend while International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. beats Northern Technologies International Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.