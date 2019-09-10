Northern Tech Intl (NTIC) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Lifted Holding; Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Price Declined While Westfield Capital Management Company LP Decreased Stake by $1.16 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 13,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.95M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 1.31M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 597.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 102,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.67% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 2,426 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 42.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 29,540 shares to 278,475 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 63,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,281 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT).

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.16 million for 56.44 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.