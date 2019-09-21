Northern Tech Intl (NTIC) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Haverford Trust Company Has Upped Its J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $387,279

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.90M, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: 2017 CEO Pay Ratio 364 to 1; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 19,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.67% . The institutional investor held 85,702 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 65,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 8,223 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 42.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 42.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 21,199 shares to 68,577 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 82,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,688 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paw Capital Corporation has 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) stated it has 1.53 million shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 422,918 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management owns 16,890 shares. Bristol John W And Incorporated New York reported 993,988 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Llc has invested 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ranger Management LP has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 430 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 2.48M shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt has invested 2.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,013 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division holds 1.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 80,807 shares. 575,641 are held by Park National Oh. Massachusetts-based Colrain Cap Ltd has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rbo Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nbt Bancshares N A Ny invested in 2.44% or 121,839 shares.