Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Holding by $1.68 Million; Vmware (VMW) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Decreased Its Stake by $1.35 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 7,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.72M, down from 177,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.24B market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69M shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 841,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 5.96 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GA NAMES MICHAEL REGER CEO; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Nicholas O’Grady Financial Chief

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares to 218,312 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $391.13M for 34.67 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

