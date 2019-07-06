Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Lifted Holding; Tig Advisors Has Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $9.52 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18)

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 4.14 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.33M shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces the Largest Acquisition in the Company's History and Preliminary Second Quarter 2018 Production in Excess of 21000 Boe per day – Business Wire" on July 31, 2018

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.