Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Trimmed Holding by $5.93 Million as Share Price Declined; Quotient LTD (QTNT) Holder Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Stake by $5.95 Million as Valuation Rose

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 660,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $712.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 93,961 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NOG) by 49.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 2.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $699.46M market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.755. About 4.00M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – EXPECTING 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 18% TO 22% OVER 2017; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at Louisiana Energy Conference May 29; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Nicholas O’Grady Financial Chief; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS TO ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; OUTLOOK NE; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q ADJ EPS 17C, EST. 12C

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 166,989 shares to 317,949 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Drilling Sa Luxembou.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 41,937 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 13,461 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 75,480 are owned by Castleark Management Limited Liability. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru owns 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 205,841 shares. M&T Bank & Trust reported 21,829 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 370,874 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 430 shares or 0% of the stock. Fosun Intl Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 2.84 million shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 108,023 shares. Niemann Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 75,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 0% or 75,000 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% or 75,584 shares.