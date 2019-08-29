Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Raised Its Stake by $1.68 Million as Market Value Declined; Nbt Bank N A Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Trimmed by $387,288

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 841,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Nicholas O’Grady Financial Chief; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at Louisiana Energy Conference May 29; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Completed Previously Disclosed Exchange Agreement With TRT; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 2018 AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASE BY 18%-22% VS 2017; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS TO ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; OUTLOOK NE; 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 $185M-$200M

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 13,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 1.20 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares to 559,456 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 735,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,383 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53M for 31.03 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

