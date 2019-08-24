Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Upped Stake; As Msci (MSCI) Stock Value Rose, Bluespruce Investments LP Lowered by $29.80 Million Its Position

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 841,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $669.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 8.32 million shares traded or 29.12% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 04/04/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ICPT, NOG, RPAI; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil CFO Compensation Includes $270,000 Cash Base Salary; 08/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval at Special Meeting; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49 million, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 885,688 shares traded or 66.30% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 17/05/2018 – China challenge MSCI’s A-share move […]; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 18/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China Indexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MSCI (MSCI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSCI declares $0.68 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Is Capitalizing on Growth in Passive Investing and ESG Trends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 20,500 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,382 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 50,504 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 103 shares. Bessemer reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs accumulated 0.07% or 370,819 shares. 1,350 are held by Fishman Jay A Mi. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 422 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 120,856 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Kj Harrison Partners Inc stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 4,578 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Birinyi reported 2,250 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 587,599 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 216,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,005 shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “11 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Hot Stocks Under $4 – Investorplace.com” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Cheap Stocks With Strong Technical Signals – Investorplace.com” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.