Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Stake Has Increased by Portolan Capital Management Llc; Eagle Asset Management Increases Holding in Keysight Technologies In (KEYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies In (KEYS) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 61,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.35 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $100.54. About 413,831 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NOG) by 190.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 4.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.32 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $1.975. About 3.93M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘SD’ FROM ‘CC’; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 09/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc. by 397,947 shares to 178,562 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 353,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,660 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 378,501 shares to 424,102 shares, valued at $48.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 88,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,665 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc High Yield Bnd (JNK).