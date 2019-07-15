Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Stake Has Boosted by Friess Associates Llc; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Decreased Its Position in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by $652,032 as Valuation Rose

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 237,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 5,807 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500.

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NOG) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 871,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 2.33M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS BOOSTS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Enters Amended Governance Agreement With Shareholder TRT Holdings; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil to Acquire Producing Assets and Acreage in Williston Basin for $40M in Cash; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil CFO Compensation Includes $270,000 Cash Base Salary; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 2018 AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASE BY 18%-22% VS 2017; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 $185M-$200M; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 173.58% or $0.92 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $3.80M for 16.24 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 2,358 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen Company Ltd Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 69,820 shares. Minnesota-based Foundry Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.26% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 14,285 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 5,778 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Northern Tru Corporation owns 141,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Alphaone Investment Ltd Liability has 1.31% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 0% or 2,330 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 814,500 shares. Hodges Management holds 0.04% or 17,000 shares.