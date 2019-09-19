Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Upped Holding; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Valuation Declined, Holder Jennison Associates Increased Its Holding

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 57,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 438,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.67M, up from 381,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 207,099 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc (NOG) by 226.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 968,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 428,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $1.975. About 3.73 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS BOOSTS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 1Q AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASING BY 5%-6% VS 4Q ’17; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – Stonehill Capital Management Inc. Exits Northern Oil and Gas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $29.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:WPX) by 43,253 shares to 6,747 shares, valued at $78,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

