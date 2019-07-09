Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Holder Friess Associates Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.23 Million; As Hess (HES) Shares Rose, Leucadia National Has Raised by $5.69 Million Its Stake

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 1.66 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NOG) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 871,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 5.82 million shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS BOOSTS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 04/04/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ICPT, NOG, RPAI; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Comml Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). The New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Keybank Association Oh reported 0% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Aviance Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 982 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership has 4,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Korea has invested 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Huntington Commercial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,027 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated holds 4,442 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc invested in 0.61% or 145,600 shares. Loews stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Invesco holds 0.13% or 6.22M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,058 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. Turner Michael R also sold $394,012 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought 442 shares worth $25,079. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 5,172 shares valued at $276,185 was made by RIELLY JOHN P on Thursday, February 7. 17,843 shares valued at $964,278 were sold by Lynch Richard D. on Thursday, February 7. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by Quigley James H..

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ttec Hldgs Inc by 23,982 shares to 24,017 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 78,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,690 shares, and cut its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

