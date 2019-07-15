Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Since Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) and W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 2 1.51 N/A 0.19 12.14 W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.21 N/A 1.25 3.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. W&T Offshore Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than W&T Offshore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 201.4% -9.6% W&T Offshore Inc. 0.00% -41.7% 18.5%

Volatility and Risk

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s current beta is 1.92 and it happens to be 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500. W&T Offshore Inc.’s 2.97 beta is the reason why it is 197.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, W&T Offshore Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. W&T Offshore Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and W&T Offshore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 W&T Offshore Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

W&T Offshore Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus target price and a 107.34% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and W&T Offshore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 66.7% respectively. 7.9% are Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, W&T Offshore Inc. has 33.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Oil and Gas Inc. -0.87% -12.02% -6.2% -25.33% 2.71% 0.44% W&T Offshore Inc. -7.39% -27.45% -0.61% -22.99% -38.34% 18.69%

For the past year Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than W&T Offshore Inc.

Summary

W&T Offshore Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 3,262 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 75.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.