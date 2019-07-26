Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)

Since Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 2 1.25 N/A 0.19 12.14 Unit Corporation 13 0.42 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and Unit Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 201.4% -9.6% Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.92 shows that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Unit Corporation has a 2.71 beta and it is 171.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. Its rival Unit Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unit Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.9% of Unit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.9% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares. Competitively, Unit Corporation has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Oil and Gas Inc. -0.87% -12.02% -6.2% -25.33% 2.71% 0.44% Unit Corporation -1.67% -22.77% -25.32% -47.69% -47.03% -17.58%

For the past year Northern Oil and Gas Inc. had bullish trend while Unit Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Unit Corporation.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 3,262 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 75.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.