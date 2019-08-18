Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 2 1.29 N/A -0.15 0.00 ECA Marcellus Trust I 2 3.83 N/A 0.32 5.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 22.2% 2.8% ECA Marcellus Trust I 0.00% 11.8% 11.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.85 beta indicates that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.67 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of ECA Marcellus Trust I are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 66.86% of ECA Marcellus Trust I’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Oil and Gas Inc. -1.22% -22.49% -34.68% -37.93% -52.63% -28.32% ECA Marcellus Trust I -0.58% -2.3% -10.53% -5.03% -12.82% 14.86%

For the past year Northern Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend while ECA Marcellus Trust I had bullish trend.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats on 5 of the 8 factors Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 3,262 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 75.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.