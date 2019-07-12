Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) and Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Comparing side by side

Both Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) and Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 2 1.56 N/A 0.19 12.14 Vermilion Energy Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and Vermilion Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 201.4% -9.6% Vermilion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and Vermilion Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 58.54%. 7.9% are Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.26% of Vermilion Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Oil and Gas Inc. -0.87% -12.02% -6.2% -25.33% 2.71% 0.44% Vermilion Energy Inc. -1.77% -11.4% -4.11% -2.71% -32.43% 10.68%

For the past year Northern Oil and Gas Inc. was less bullish than Vermilion Energy Inc.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vermilion Energy Inc.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 3,262 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 75.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 100% interest in the Wandoo block that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 77,092 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 130,215 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,958 Mboe of total proved reserves and 65,040 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,473 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,733 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,202 Mboe of total proved reserves and 23,528 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 16,596 Mboe of total proved reserves and 25,061 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Ireland; 12,418 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,068 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 4,076 Mboe of total proved reserves and 11,477 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.