Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; Cypress Funds Has Boosted By $6.00 Million Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake

Cypress Funds Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 100,000 shares with $30.02 million value, up from 80,000 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $103.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $367.95. About 420,006 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Foreign defense customers unlikely to retaliate against us due to Trump tariffs; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B

Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. NOG’s profit would be $46.96M giving it 4.04 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s analysts see 71.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 2.09M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS BOOSTS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS TO ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; OUTLOOK NE; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 1Q AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASING BY 5%-6% VS 4Q ’17; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $759.22 million. The firm primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It has a 18.13 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned working interests in 2,914 gross producing wells consisting of 2,911 wells targeting the Bakken and Three Forks formations, and 3 wells targeting other formations; and had proved reserves of 54.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 387 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.23% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 403,563 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo accumulated 20,178 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp stated it has 21,953 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Argent Tru accumulated 13,934 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Lc has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 84,259 shares. American Asset Incorporated reported 1,847 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated stated it has 1,229 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Central State Bank holds 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 272 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt invested in 8,045 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Smith Salley Assocs invested in 0.27% or 5,607 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 325,909 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Leavell Investment Mgmt has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock or 750 shares. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, February 6. $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were sold by Evans Michele A.

Among 5 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $324 target. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LMT in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $338 target in Monday, January 14 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating.