Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 326.42M -0.05 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 17 -0.85 490.91M 3.90 5.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Teck Resources Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 51,235,284,884.63% -13.9% -12.3% Teck Resources Limited 2,877,549,824.15% 13.3% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teck Resources Limited’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Teck Resources Limited has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Teck Resources Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Teck Resources Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Teck Resources Limited’s potential upside is 79.14% and its consensus target price is $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Teck Resources Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 73.7%. Insiders held roughly 37.4% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22% Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87%

For the past year Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has 41.22% stronger performance while Teck Resources Limited has -4.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.