Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Ciner Resources LP 20 0.58 N/A 2.59 6.53

In table 1 we can see Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Ciner Resources LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3% Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3%

Volatility & Risk

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Ciner Resources LP on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Ciner Resources LP’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Ciner Resources LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.6% of Ciner Resources LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 37.4% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Ciner Resources LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22% Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98%

For the past year Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has 41.22% stronger performance while Ciner Resources LP has -20.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Ciner Resources LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.