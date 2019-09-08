Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Comparison side by side

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and NexGen Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3% NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 37.4%. Comparatively, 14.66% are NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22% NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54%

For the past year Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had bullish trend while NexGen Energy Ltd. had bearish trend.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.