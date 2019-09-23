Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and EMX Royalty Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3% EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.1% of EMX Royalty Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 37.4% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, EMX Royalty Corporation has 13.94% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22% EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35%

For the past year Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was more bullish than EMX Royalty Corporation.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.