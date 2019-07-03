Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Comparing side by side

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -10.8% -8.8% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.3% -6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alexco Resource Corp.’s 75.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.25 beta.

Liquidity

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Alexco Resource Corp. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexco Resource Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Alexco Resource Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 34%. 37.4% are Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of Alexco Resource Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1.71% -18.27% -52.4% -30.65% -41.6% -19.59% Alexco Resource Corp. 6.93% 8% -10.74% 27.06% -23.4% 14.91%

For the past year Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has -19.59% weaker performance while Alexco Resource Corp. has 14.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Alexco Resource Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.