Northeast Investment Management Upped Stake in Walmart (WMT); Amica Retiree Medical Trust Maintains Holding in Cerner (CERN)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 43,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 36,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 25/04/2018 – Morrisons latest UK supermarket to pledge plastic waste cut; 05/04/2018 – Walmart shuns Alipay to push Tencent’s service; 09/05/2018 – The Indian Express: BREAKING | SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says Walmart is purchasing Flipkart. Agreement was made Tuesday night; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 19/04/2018 – BI India: Walmart just made a change that employees have been demanding for years; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – KEVIN SYSTROM WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 8.9% in Feb. (Table); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart may rope in Google’s parent company Alphabet for writing its Flipkart script

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 2.21M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,441 are held by Df Dent And. Dsc Ltd Partnership invested in 2,058 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 867,802 shares. The Montana-based Davidson Investment Advisors has invested 2.6% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Covington Cap reported 32,759 shares stake. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 0.19% or 8,291 shares. Trustco Natl Bank N Y has invested 1.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson owns 0.38% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6,502 shares. 7,890 are held by Somerville Kurt F. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.65% or 330,153 shares. Guardian Invest stated it has 1.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.52% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.53% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 1.04M shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,689 shares to 240,504 shares, valued at $40.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,485 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Country Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 13.32 million shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 7,124 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Beacon Fincl Group holds 0.28% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 29,658 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 649 shares. 1.02 million are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. The Connecticut-based Yhb Investment Advisors has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.01M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Btim Corp reported 0.08% stake. Blair William Il reported 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 70,402 are owned by Martin & Tn. Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 338,949 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 5,187 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.