Northeast Investment Management Upped Position in Estee Lauder Cos Cl A (EL); Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stock Declined While Oak Ridge Investments Has Lowered Stake by $2.70 Million

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 57.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 1,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 4,891 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896,000, up from 3,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 984,011 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 14,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 105,945 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.40M, down from 120,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 237,115 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Intacct Corporat: Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR INTRAVENOUS BREXANOLONE; 01/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 2; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: FY18 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Revised to 7% from 8%; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 09/05/2018 – Sage lntacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 23/05/2018 – SAGE INTEGRATES PAYPAL TO HELP BUILDERS GET PAID FASTER; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.19 million are held by Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,563 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications Inc reported 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 224,601 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Tradewinds Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 137 shares. Sg Americas Secs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Adage Capital Group Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 20,000 shares. First Republic Investment Inc invested in 5,274 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 6,156 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 5,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 837 were accumulated by Schroder Investment.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,890 shares to 259,939 shares, valued at $51.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,198 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 17,874 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has 321,034 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Com owns 36,430 shares. Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0.09% or 770,067 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.42% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 12,274 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has 26,948 shares. Cap Guardian Tru owns 187,284 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment reported 2,217 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.16% or 3.70M shares in its portfolio. 488,739 were reported by California Employees Retirement Systems. Cipher LP holds 0.14% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 8,978 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 2.34 million shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. On Wednesday, September 4 LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 2.00 million shares.

