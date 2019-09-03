Northeast Investment Management Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $3.27 Million; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Position Raised by Indaba Capital Management Lp

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 16,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 86,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, up from 69,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $225.22. About 1.74 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct)

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.375. About 72,032 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 9,636 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt reported 257,631 shares stake. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 15,884 shares. Lorber David A has invested 4.91% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Com has 0.13% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 175,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Ameriprise Inc reported 241,507 shares. 115,000 were reported by Teton Advsrs Incorporated. Act Ii Management Lp has 414,558 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 66,000 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. 17,832 shares were bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE, worth $51,891. $18,500 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) was bought by Gendel Mitchell on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) CEO Mark Penn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDC sets special meeting to consider FrontFour board push – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid MDC Partners’s (NASDAQ:MDCA) Devastating 89% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian: FPL urges customers to prepare for outages – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. NextEra Energy – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,529 shares to 164,140 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 64,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,783 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).