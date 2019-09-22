Northeast Investment Management Upped Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $591,964 as Share Value Declined; Ally Finl (ALLY) Holder Highland Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 7.32M shares traded or 90.65% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 7,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 190,891 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.63 million, up from 183,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86M shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dividend & Income Fund (XDNIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 66,517 shares to 25,266 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,939 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard All World Ex (VEU).

