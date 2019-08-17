Northeast Investment Management Upped Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake by $675,139; Clarkston Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Price Declined

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 97.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 289,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 7,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 297,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 9,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 87,559 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 78,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth reported 1.57% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Wetherby Asset Management, California-based fund reported 6,415 shares. Cambridge Tru Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Com owns 47,444 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D has 0.79% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust Co has invested 1% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 154 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Moreover, Cognios Ltd Co has 0.92% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Echo Street Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 0.38% or 271,040 shares. Everence Incorporated holds 4,462 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.08% or 43,935 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 10,950 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

More important recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,458 shares to 114,914 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,102 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Commercial Bank owns 73,627 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh invested in 0.09% or 191,209 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 12.33 million shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Zwj Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arcadia Investment Mi holds 24,159 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 32,952 shares. Enterprise invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 44.56M shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.58% or 6.07M shares. Counselors holds 1.06% or 590,127 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 445.91 million shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 4.69M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chatham Grp Inc Inc reported 31,390 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Limited Company New York owns 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 37,762 shares.