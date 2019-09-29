Northeast Investment Management Upped By $645,044 Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; Designer Brands Class A (DBI) Sellers Increased By 8.96% Their Shorts

Northeast Investment Management increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 4.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management acquired 1,231 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 29,371 shares with $15.41M value, up from 28,140 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $61.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $533.73. About 432,883 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Designer Brands Inc Class A (NYSE:DBI) had an increase of 8.96% in short interest. DBI’s SI was 7.60 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.96% from 6.97 million shares previously. With 1.63 million avg volume, 5 days are for Designer Brands Inc Class A (NYSE:DBI)’s short sellers to cover DBI’s short positions. The SI to Designer Brands Inc Class A’s float is 11.08%. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 1.37 million shares traded. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has declined 32.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.18% the S&P500.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity. The insider Myriam Curet sold $2.65 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Northeast Investment Management decreased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 594 shares to 33,866 valued at $64.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Ftse Emerg Mkt Etf (VWO) stake by 19,626 shares and now owns 261,674 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $597.50’s average target is 11.95% above currents $533.73 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22.

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It operates through three divisions: The U.S. It has a 25.16 P/E ratio. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Designer Brands has $2700 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 50.06% above currents $16.88 stock price. Designer Brands had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Susquehanna. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2500 target in Thursday, May 16 report. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”.

