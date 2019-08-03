Northeast Investment Management Upped American Tower (AMT) Position; Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Northeast Investment Management increased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management acquired 9,468 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 174,428 shares with $34.37M value, up from 164,960 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $95.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79M shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 18 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 21 decreased and sold stock positions in Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.34 million shares, down from 4.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Permian Basin Royalty Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 6 New Position: 12.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $185 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.33M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd stated it has 83,294 shares. Dana Invest Advisors has 1.53% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 164,722 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has 199,136 shares. Bkd Wealth Lc stated it has 3,134 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,950 shares. 57.25 million were reported by Vanguard Gru. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cookson Peirce And owns 189,760 shares. Prelude Capital Lc reported 1,941 shares stake. 319,913 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Orrstown Inc has invested 0.98% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.26% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 102,580 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance accumulated 337,600 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.16% or 10,666 shares.

Northeast Investment Management decreased Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 64,345 shares to 91,783 valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 4,090 shares and now owns 127,093 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was reduced too.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.10 million. The firm owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells.